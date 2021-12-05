Version 1.2.0

The Skeleton bandit side quest arc has proven to be more challenging than I expected. I wanted it to be complete in this patch but I could not.

Anyway, this is the last update for this year. I am going to take a break from the game during the holiday month. I know I said I would get the game done by the end of 2021, but oh well.

What has been added:

A new unique character, Orlen the blacksmith, added. He is a part of the skeleton bandits side quest arc. The second part of the skeleton bandits quest is added. One more update to it left, probably. It’s safe to do this quest. A side quest “Spiky headache” added which is a sub quest within Baldar temple.

Below is a list of changes/fixes