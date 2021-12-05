 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bhavacakra Maco update for 5 December 2021

Version 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7829663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Skeleton bandit side quest arc has proven to be more challenging than I expected. I wanted it to be complete in this patch but I could not.

Anyway, this is the last update for this year. I am going to take a break from the game during the holiday month. I know I said I would get the game done by the end of 2021, but oh well.

What has been added:

  1. A new unique character, Orlen the blacksmith, added. He is a part of the skeleton bandits side quest arc.

  2. The second part of the skeleton bandits quest is added. One more update to it left, probably. It’s safe to do this quest.

  3. A side quest “Spiky headache” added which is a sub quest within Baldar temple.

Below is a list of changes/fixes

  1. There was a small tileset update for Baldarian cities. It’s minor enhancements.

  2. The title screen is now slightly fancier. Basically, it loads elements in steps instead of everything at once.

Changed files in this update

Bhavacakra Maco Content Depot 1121001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.