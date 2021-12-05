Version 1.2.0

The Skeleton bandit side quest arc has proven to be more challenging than I expected. I wanted it to be complete in this patch but I could not.
Anyway, this is the last update for this year. I am going to take a break from the game during the holiday month. I know I said I would get the game done by the end of 2021, but oh well.
What has been added:
-
A new unique character, Orlen the blacksmith, added. He is a part of the skeleton bandits side quest arc.
-
The second part of the skeleton bandits quest is added. One more update to it left, probably. It’s safe to do this quest.
-
A side quest “Spiky headache” added which is a sub quest within Baldar temple.
Below is a list of changes/fixes
-
There was a small tileset update for Baldarian cities. It’s minor enhancements.
-
The title screen is now slightly fancier. Basically, it loads elements in steps instead of everything at once.
Changed files in this update