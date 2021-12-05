SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.112.0

Features
- Added controller models with text overlays to show controller layouts.
- Added Dogfight levels, and car races.
- Added support for loading an aircraft from clipboard in the VR level menu. Tweaked navigation in the select craft UI.
- Added haptics support to flight sticks (Control Base), switches, and buttons.
- Added sfx for ground rumble, water ambiance, clicking buttons/switches, and more.
- Updated Little Bugger for VR.
- Seats now show a preview pilot when selected in the designer.
- Select other part when part connection is clicked in the Connections panel.
- Added Wind settings to VR radial menu.
- Added "cockpitAudio" XML attribute to Camera's, which can be used to apply various filters to sfx to simulate being in a cockpit.
Tweaks
- Updated Knee board to use new mesh and materials.
- Inverted Orbit/Chase grab to zoom to be consistent with how rotation works.
- Doubled the default length of the day (now 30 minutes)
- Prevent loading of invalid or "Disabled" control axes, which prevents potential NaN pollution crashes.
- Adjusted default camera position when pulling a new seat out of the parts list.
- Tweaked the idle hand logic to prevent hands from going idle and becoming hidden when it shouldn't.
- Reduced visual judder by running physics at the same rate as the HMD's screen refresh rate (ex: 72, 90, 120fps for Quest Link).
- Stock craft no longer require an Internet connection to work.
- Undated P-51B to have doors closed on start.
- Tweaked message, timer, target name, target distance, and warning text styles to hopefully be more readable.
- Added sound FX to radial menus.
- Added sound fx to control and level complete dialogs in flight scene.
- Improved experience when grabbing the Kneeboard.
- Changed instructions for Gator.
- Adjusted some sfx volume levels.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where VR Only and Curated Only filters would not restore its state when the select craft UI was re-opened.
- Fixed a bug where the tooltip could hang on a button in the main menu if both pointers entered the button.
- Fixed a bug where the recents category in the select craft UI ordered things with a hint of mystery.
- Fixed regression preventing completing/exiting/restarting challenges when finished.
- Fixed an issue where the knee-board was difficult to grab while the craft was moving.
- Fixed knee-board not being interactable after taking off
- Fixed a memory leak with the knee-board
- Fixed a bug where Radial AI Spawn Menu could spawn tanker at zero airspeed, and other planes all had the same minimum airspeed.
- Fixed issue where Valve Index controllers were using too low of a threshold, making them grip too easily.
- Fixed issue where the "thud" sound could play continuously for crafts when connected to the catapult on the Aircraft Carrier.
- Fix button showing through thumb on joystick.
- Fix hand animation for index finger and thumb becoming deformed after gripping a posed grip
- Fixed oddities with the level complete dialog layout.
- Fixed bug where messages in flight scene would stack and become unreadable.
- Fixed a bug where the camera would not update on the same frame as a missile exploding.
