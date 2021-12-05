 Skip to content

SimplePlanes VR Playtest update for 5 December 2021

SimplePlanes VR update v1.12.112.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features
  • Added controller models with text overlays to show controller layouts.
  • Added Dogfight levels, and car races.
  • Added support for loading an aircraft from clipboard in the VR level menu. Tweaked navigation in the select craft UI.
  • Added haptics support to flight sticks (Control Base), switches, and buttons.
  • Added sfx for ground rumble, water ambiance, clicking buttons/switches, and more.
  • Updated Little Bugger for VR.
  • Seats now show a preview pilot when selected in the designer.
  • Select other part when part connection is clicked in the Connections panel.
  • Added Wind settings to VR radial menu.
  • Added "cockpitAudio" XML attribute to Camera's, which can be used to apply various filters to sfx to simulate being in a cockpit.
Tweaks
  • Updated Knee board to use new mesh and materials.
  • Inverted Orbit/Chase grab to zoom to be consistent with how rotation works.
  • Doubled the default length of the day (now 30 minutes)
  • Prevent loading of invalid or "Disabled" control axes, which prevents potential NaN pollution crashes.
  • Adjusted default camera position when pulling a new seat out of the parts list.
  • Tweaked the idle hand logic to prevent hands from going idle and becoming hidden when it shouldn't.
  • Reduced visual judder by running physics at the same rate as the HMD's screen refresh rate (ex: 72, 90, 120fps for Quest Link).
  • Stock craft no longer require an Internet connection to work.
  • Undated P-51B to have doors closed on start.
  • Tweaked message, timer, target name, target distance, and warning text styles to hopefully be more readable.
  • Added sound FX to radial menus.
  • Added sound fx to control and level complete dialogs in flight scene.
  • Improved experience when grabbing the Kneeboard.
  • Changed instructions for Gator.
  • Adjusted some sfx volume levels.
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where VR Only and Curated Only filters would not restore its state when the select craft UI was re-opened.
  • Fixed a bug where the tooltip could hang on a button in the main menu if both pointers entered the button.
  • Fixed a bug where the recents category in the select craft UI ordered things with a hint of mystery.
  • Fixed regression preventing completing/exiting/restarting challenges when finished.
  • Fixed an issue where the knee-board was difficult to grab while the craft was moving.
  • Fixed knee-board not being interactable after taking off
  • Fixed a memory leak with the knee-board
  • Fixed a bug where Radial AI Spawn Menu could spawn tanker at zero airspeed, and other planes all had the same minimum airspeed.
  • Fixed issue where Valve Index controllers were using too low of a threshold, making them grip too easily.
  • Fixed issue where the "thud" sound could play continuously for crafts when connected to the catapult on the Aircraft Carrier.
  • Fix button showing through thumb on joystick.
  • Fix hand animation for index finger and thumb becoming deformed after gripping a posed grip
  • Fixed oddities with the level complete dialog layout.
  • Fixed bug where messages in flight scene would stack and become unreadable.
  • Fixed a bug where the camera would not update on the same frame as a missile exploding.

