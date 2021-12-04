Patch Notes -- Dec 4

Patch Notes
Gameplay
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to sometimes get hit by a roller and not die, by having a different monster walking into your tile at the same time
- Colorblind icons now appear/disappear immediately on the inventory panel when the mode is toggled from the in-game menu
- Fixed an issue with the (undocumented) "read replay from clipboard" feature (F5 to save to clipboard, F9 to read)
Puzzles
- Reduced difficulty of "snow shoe" to 3
- Increased difficulty of "slippery when wet" to 4
- Removed unnecessary roller recipe from "icy circle"
- Removed an unintended solution to "indestructible"
