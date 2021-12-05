Post Launch Update - Fixes And Changes #1

Greetings hunters!
We just released the first patch which includes some fixes and changes.
-
Increased .303’s bolts interaction radius and lifted it higher for better useability
-
Added backup save button in the save selection screen*
-
Added a small delay on maps travel buttons after selecting an outpost
-
Added missing colliders to some mountain trees
-
Added ramp collider to stairs in outposts and the lodge
-
Added a small instruction note next to the map in the lodge
-
Binoculars are stabilized when used with one hand
-
Travel button will now disable when the map is closed
-
Moved clock closer to the tables edge in outposts
-
Improved shadow quality with normal and high settings
-
Wall map hints text height was increased to prevent clipping
-
Hint highlight blinking is turned off when getting close to the object
-
Changed outposts icon color on maps to distinguish them from other icons
-
Made 3D deer targets look more plastic
-
Fixed an issues where dead animals would fall apart when looking away from them
-
Fixed a bug where animals weight estimate from a track was displayed incorrectly
-
Disabled paralyzing from spine shots so animals won’t flop around like a fish. Will be reworked and added back later.
-
This button will take a backup of your save. If your save can’t be loaded, the game will try to load the latest backup instead. It’s advised to backup your save time to time or before an update just in case.
We want to thank everyone for the great amount of feedback we’ve got so far! We are gathering as many suggestions and bug reports as we can and will keep working on them. If you run into any issues, please don’t hesitate to post on Steam forums or in our Discord! This will help us a lot and we can answer your questions.
Happy hunting!
Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/gGmSAA8Prd
Follow us on Facebook: https://bit.ly/3DDP0QV
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VirtualHunterVR
Website: http://virtualhuntervr.com
