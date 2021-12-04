- Fixed issue with interface overlap at certain screen sizes
- Fixed issue with save game sometimes saving incorrect puzzle size
- Fixed issue with active puzzle unloading wall hanging texture
- Fixed tiling issue with textures on coffee table
- Allow slower freecam speeds
- Fixed issue with duplicate pieces drawn on occasionally when using multi select
- Tweaked reflection captures
- Changed click off color picker to apply instead of cancel
Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 4 December 2021
Patch update 1.0.0.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update