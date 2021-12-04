 Skip to content

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams update for 4 December 2021

Patch update 1.0.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue with interface overlap at certain screen sizes
  • Fixed issue with save game sometimes saving incorrect puzzle size
  • Fixed issue with active puzzle unloading wall hanging texture
  • Fixed tiling issue with textures on coffee table
  • Allow slower freecam speeds
  • Fixed issue with duplicate pieces drawn on occasionally when using multi select
  • Tweaked reflection captures
  • Changed click off color picker to apply instead of cancel

Changed files in this update

Jigsaw Puzzle Dreams Content Depot 1653971
  • Loading history…
