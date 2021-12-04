 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Operation Thunder update for 4 December 2021

Small Update V2.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7829258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small Fix

  • Fixed a bug where revolver bullets would not damage soft walls

Changed files in this update

Operation Thunder Content Depot 1581721
  • Loading history…
Operation Thunder Linux Depot 1581722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.