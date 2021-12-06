UPDATE: Increased options menu dropdown width for longer translations
UPDATE: Localizations (ja-JP: research, ui; zh-Hant: all; de: tutorials; zh-Hans: ui)
FIX: Adjusting timetable could cause station visit to change to passing
FIX: Cycle reward would count downgrading track speed as reward
FIX: Double text contract when failing trial train
FIX: Highlighting track when in change speed mode and holding CTRL reset track speed visualisation
FIX: Level item properties in main menu did not update localisations correctly
Rail Route update for 6 December 2021
Hotfix 1.2.31
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
- Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
- Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update