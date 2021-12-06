 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rail Route update for 6 December 2021

Hotfix 1.2.31

Share · View all patches · Build 7829169 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
UPDATE: Increased options menu dropdown width for longer translations  
UPDATE: Localizations (ja-JP: research, ui; zh-Hant: all; de: tutorials; zh-Hans: ui)

FIX: Adjusting timetable could cause station visit to change to passing  
FIX: Cycle reward would count downgrading track speed as reward  
FIX: Double text contract when failing trial train  
FIX: Highlighting track when in change speed mode and holding CTRL reset track speed visualisation  
FIX: Level item properties in main menu did not update localisations correctly

Changed files in this update

Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.