- General improvements & adjustments were done to improve network stability.
- Fixed the issue where the Level display on the Loading and Character interfaces would overlap with other UI elements if the Level was at 10 or higher.
- Fixed the issue where player level was capped at 16, and further experience gains would not result in a level increase.
- Fixed a UI issue that would cause the UI to behave in unexpected ways when the ESC KEY was pressed while opening card packs.
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to sporadically shut down suddenly when giving other players Likes or Hiding them from the player list panel.
- Fixed the issue of daily tasks automatically refreshing on their own.
- Fixed the issue where the lobby background music would continue when opening card packs, causing two tracks to overlap.
- Fixed an issue prompting players using the Windows 7 operating system to update the game.
- Adjustments have been made to background music volume. Sex & ambient sounds generated by other players will be played at reduced volume. We will further optimize the sound effects in future patches.
- Character customization should now correctly synchronize with other players in the lobby and all players' avatar will be displayed in their current dressing state. Please note this fix is experimental and will be continually improved upon.
- Arguments have been renamed to Insights to prevent terminology confusion.
- Fixed in-game Discord link.
Operation Lovecraft: Fallen Doll Closed Beta update for 4 December 2021
Update 0.4.2 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update