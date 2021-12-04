 Skip to content

Alien Age update for 4 December 2021

Update Notes for December 4, 2021

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone for the valuable feedback! We've made some adjustments and fixed a bug related to the hardest game mode.

Changed files in this update

Alien Age Content Depot 1774391
  • Loading history…
