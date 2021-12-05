12/5 Update notice of feng Ling file version

Dear Agent,

The update is expected to take 60 minutes on December 5 11:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00). This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000

[New features]

New pass online

Complete the pass level to earn item rewards. Purchase the premium version pass and upgrade the pass level to obtain lingshi, broken jade and manlin -80's, Yu Ji - Red Yan Dan Soul, Shang Xiang - Silk silk warm jade, Xiao Li - Blue water Qingyun and other skin, as well as the DETECTIVE Q version head series.

Benefits: Weekly free role update

Free experience this week, detective camp: Peng Gang, Qing Hong, He Ruoyao, Jia Hui, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulate hate spirit camp: small stiff, torture day, spoon

Other features Added

Pinch face system new function items: eyebrows, eyelashes, lips makeup Booby Trap Magic array: Each time the changed array is sealed, it randomly switches positions with another array Added a clan profile picture and a picture box Added contents of ranking version (wealth list, monthly list) All BP interface backgrounds should be replaced This week's update added the scoop special trick "Steal" : After using the spoon three skill, the psychic can not use the skill for a period of time after hitting the psychic, but the psychic will randomly disappear one item in his hand.

Function optimization

Disable the clan donation function This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull

New fitting rooms

Theme treasure box: Spider - Crystal Tears (set), Yang Qilang - War Not Rest (set), Yang Qilang - War Not Rest (weapon)

The Box of Choice: Snow and Ice Fairy Tales queen series

Balance adjustment

Reduced the cooldown and damage of Yang Qilang's spell changhong Guan Ri, now Yang Qilang can automatically pick up a long spear that has been thrown, and the cooldown will be refreshed if the spear does not hit the psychic Reduced the cooldown and damage of Yang Qilang's tail wagging skill. Now Yang Qilang's tail will dart forward and fly in front of Yang Qilang Reduced the cooldown and damage caused by Yang Qilang's sudden rise Reduced the forward roll and cooldown of Yang Qilang's realm skill, which now generates cavalrymen faster and does more damage Reduced the physical energy consumption of Yang Qilang in running state and increased the speed of physical energy recovery in non-running state Increased the probability that the attack agent will fall when Yang Qilang's skill suddenly rises

The problem to repair

Fixed an issue where agent Qing Hong would lose her soul value when pressing the P key in a match Fixed an issue where Yang Qilang could pass through walls and obstacles Fixed an issue that caused the lance to disappear when Yang Qilang's skill Changhong Guangri was interrupted during throwing the gun Fixed an issue that caused no damage when Yang Qilang's tail was swinging against agents using Meld armor Fixed an issue that caused the floor to get stuck after ghost fog Fixed an issue where the vengeful ghost attack did not have a backswing when using the main star's blessing Fixed an issue with an agent without a backswing when using a guarding jade when simulating a vengeful spirit attack Fixed an issue where the small spider in Lanruo Temple would not move Fixed an issue where lanruo Temple would freeze and not move on the map Fixed an issue with the infinite casting of the curse of the mock evil spirit Fixed an issue where Yang Qilang could not eat his soul in training mode Fixed an issue with the attack sound and bleed effects in Yang Qilang's attack eye Fixed an issue where Agent Manlin could not flip when using the main star bundle of fairy Cord Fixed an issue with agent Ling Zhengying using the main star ability Wolf model when using the item Happy Water Fixed the wrong name display on settlement page and BP selection interface Fixed an issue where the mock vengeful spirit could attack an agent wearing a guarding jade without rocking back and could directly attack twice Fixed an issue with agent Jia Hui wearing a mold after she fell to the ground Fixed an issue where agent Jia Hui was able to repel a nearby player when using the main star skill Fixed an issue that caused agents to be unable to move when they were hit by a warlord charge Fixed an issue where Yang Qilang's weapon would disappear when he used a skill called Changhong Guan Sun Fixed an issue where Yang Qilang could not open the door and interact in the training level simulation Fixed an issue where Yang Qilang could interrupt Jia Hui's use of main star when using a skill called Changhong Guan Ri Fixed an issue with no control effect when Yang Qilang used a skill changhong Guan Sun to attack the night luo using the main star skill five ghosts to transport the night Luo back to the body Fixed an issue where all the auxiliary stars would appear on the right side of the system after luofang was selected when entering the werewolf Kill BP screen and not selecting characters Fixed an issue where agent Ling zhengying could remove the control effect of Yang Qilang's ability changhong Guan Ri after using the master starwolf recall ability

Problem specification

We will fix the existing problems as soon as possible: