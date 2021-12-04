There was a bug that only affected new users of the game so it's not something we caught in testing.
RC Airplane Challenge Playtest update for 4 December 2021
Fixed an issue preventing multiplayer from starting.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update