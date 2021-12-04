 Skip to content

RC Airplane Challenge Playtest update for 4 December 2021

Fixed an issue preventing multiplayer from starting.

Share · View all patches · Build 7829031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a bug that only affected new users of the game so it's not something we caught in testing.

Changed files in this update

RC Airplane Challenge Playtest Content Depot 1793321
