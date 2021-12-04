Patch 12.4.21 - New level, m+kb improvements, smoother camera, crash fix, & more

It's a big one, folks! I hope you enjoy it. I added another level, and mouse and keyboard players are getting some much needed attention.
Patch notes:
- Brand new level and music!
- Max zoom in is a little wider to help with motion sickness
- Steadier camera when aiming grenades
- Potential crash fix related to players joining the lobby
- Updated tutorial text
Mouse and keyboard updates:
- Improved gun and grenade aiming with mouse and keyboard
- Better movement with keyboard
- Fast reload button mapped to 'R' on keyboard (you can still use tab)
- Added a mouse indicator arrow to assist with aiming
Thanks so much for your patience and support!
