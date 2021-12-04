 Skip to content

Hats and Hand Grenades update for 4 December 2021

Patch 12.4.21 - New level, m+kb improvements, smoother camera, crash fix, & more

Patch 12.4.21 - Build 7828958

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's a big one, folks! I hope you enjoy it. I added another level, and mouse and keyboard players are getting some much needed attention.

Patch notes:

  • Brand new level and music!
  • Max zoom in is a little wider to help with motion sickness
  • Steadier camera when aiming grenades
  • Potential crash fix related to players joining the lobby
  • Updated tutorial text

Mouse and keyboard updates:

  • Improved gun and grenade aiming with mouse and keyboard
  • Better movement with keyboard
  • Fast reload button mapped to 'R' on keyboard (you can still use tab)
  • Added a mouse indicator arrow to assist with aiming

Thanks so much for your patience and support!

