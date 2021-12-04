Fixing those pesky bugs patch 2

WARNING
This patch will brake your saved game, so it is heavily advised to start a new game.
Bugfixes
fix - Bug when loading the game sometimes caused anomalies has been fixed.
fix - Starting a new game keeps negative money from the previous playing session fixed.
fix - Sometimes the character crouched down for no reason should no longer exist.
new - Added Steering Wheel Rotation Degree adjustment to the in game Car Controls Settings menu.
note.:
I couldn't find the "invisible wall" bug so it probably fixed, but if it still exists report it and I will further investigate the problem. If it still exists a Save and Load game should fix it temporarily, until I find out what causes the problem.
With time everything will be fixed and polished.
Thank you for your patience. :)
