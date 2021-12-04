 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Wasteland Trucker update for 4 December 2021

Fixing those pesky bugs patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 7828942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

WARNING

This patch will brake your saved game, so it is heavily advised to start a new game.

Bugfixes

fix - Bug when loading the game sometimes caused anomalies has been fixed.

fix - Starting a new game keeps negative money from the previous playing session fixed.

fix - Sometimes the character crouched down for no reason should no longer exist.

new - Added Steering Wheel Rotation Degree adjustment to the in game Car Controls Settings menu.

note.:

I couldn't find the "invisible wall" bug so it probably fixed, but if it still exists report it and I will further investigate the problem. If it still exists a Save and Load game should fix it temporarily, until I find out what causes the problem.

With time everything will be fixed and polished.

Thank you for your patience. :)

Changed files in this update

The Wasteland Trucker Content Depot 1822451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.