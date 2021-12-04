 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 4 December 2021

Version 0.5722 Alpha

Build 7828632

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Functionality

■ Added function to pause menu, the game will be paused (only singleplayer)

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with snow on pipes in store

Savegame

■ Fixed error with install item "minersmoss" after load the savegame

Changed files in this update

