 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Server Composer update for 4 December 2021

ServerComposer 2021.12.04 update released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7828626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

IDE

  • Fixed a bug in the Code Editor that prevents generating binaries.

Changed files in this update

Server Composer Content Depot 908291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.