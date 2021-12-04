Patch 81 Notes

ART/VISUALS
- Various new and improved VFX
BALANCE
- Various balance changes to all perks, all are upgradeable to rank 3 now
BUGS
- Fixed visual and gameplay bugs with certain ‘throw’ style attacks, such as those used by Floratrio
- Equipment screen visual bug fixes
CONTENT/GAMEPLAY
- New perk system implemented with corresponding UI (to be skinned). Now, on even-numbered levels, you learn a new perk, choosing from one of three in a given tier. On odd levels, you get an upgrade point which can be used to upgrade any perk you’ve learned. You can manage perks at any time from the main menu (new Perks button) and reset your ‘spec’ anytime for free.
- If another controller is plugged in, the second player can now control Sprig in any explorable scene!
- New quest UI is now available from the main menu, showing what quests/upgrades you currently have, what materials you have/need, etc. all in one convenient place
Changed files in this update