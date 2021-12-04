 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Flowstone Saga Playtest update for 4 December 2021

Patch 81 Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7828584 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ART/VISUALS

  • Various new and improved VFX

BALANCE

  • Various balance changes to all perks, all are upgradeable to rank 3 now

BUGS

  • Fixed visual and gameplay bugs with certain ‘throw’ style attacks, such as those used by Floratrio
  • Equipment screen visual bug fixes

CONTENT/GAMEPLAY

  • New perk system implemented with corresponding UI (to be skinned). Now, on even-numbered levels, you learn a new perk, choosing from one of three in a given tier. On odd levels, you get an upgrade point which can be used to upgrade any perk you’ve learned. You can manage perks at any time from the main menu (new Perks button) and reset your ‘spec’ anytime for free.
  • If another controller is plugged in, the second player can now control Sprig in any explorable scene!
  • New quest UI is now available from the main menu, showing what quests/upgrades you currently have, what materials you have/need, etc. all in one convenient place

Changed files in this update

Flowstone Saga Playtest Content Depot 1638941
  • Loading history…
Flowstone Saga Playtest OSX Depot Depot 1638942
  • Loading history…
Flowstone Saga Playtest Linux Depot Depot 1638943
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.