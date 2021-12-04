[h1] Hello! [/ h1]
We have been working on this update for a long time, and now the time has come to publish it!
Many of you have been following the development all this time - visiting our broadcasts, participating in discussions, sharing ideas. We want to thank you for your activity, and also remind you that our official website http://spacerift.ru has received an update in the form of a cool forum! Now you can participate in the development of the game there too :)
List of changes and innovations
Content
- New weapon for light fighters: Pulse supercharger M1
- New shield for combat corvettes
- New 24 MW generator
- New 48 MW generator
Social
- Personal rating of the player from corporations. Now your actions affect the attitude of corporations towards you. A low reputation will provide you with problems in the form of an attempted total annihilation by the patrols. Good reputation will reward you with corporate bonuses
- Player respawning now takes place at the nearest station in a sector where you are not a criminal
- If you are a criminal, you can fix your reputation by paying a fine
- Fixed a bug with the complete disappearance of the leader in the corporation, when the head leaves the corporation
Economic
- The secondary market has been improved - now the goods, of which there are a lot in the market warehouse, are cheaper
- Improved synchronization of prices in the market when trading
Player's property
- The ships have a limitation on the power of the installed generator
- Added logs of all transactions at player stations
- Added animation for grabbing a container
- Added the ability to pick up several containers at the same time
- Container display range is now equal to your radar range
- Work on fixing the problem with resetting game data (credits, experience)
- Fixed a bug with the installation of unsuitable modules on modular ships
NPC
- Added new effects for NPC ships
Quests
- Fixed the contract window when passing the tutorial
- Fixed a problem with escaping pirates in the contracts "Find and Destroy"
- Fixed hanging subtitles
Optimization
- Added LOD meshes for some ship models
- Added a mechanism to optimize VFX and SFX with a large number of ships inсекторе
Physics
- Balanced the number of containers when mining ore
- Added option to disable camera vibration in settings
- Fixed problem with damage from planets
UI
- Added an alternative sight with overheating sensors (can be disabled in the settings)
- Added fast movement of items to the warehouse and back while holding down the CTRL key
- Improved notifications about receipts of credits, experience, etc.
World
- Mined ore now lives less
- In the first two minutes, only the player who knocked it out can pick up the item
- Fixed sound of shots (when the sound comes from only one speaker)
- Fixed blueprint for industrial lasers M2
- Fixed a bug with displaying the generator when changing the module
- Improved post-processing, lighting
- Improved effects from shunting engines
- Improved effects of explosions, debris from ships, etc.
Have a nice game!
Changed files in this update