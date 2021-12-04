 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 4 December 2021

Update №8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[h1] Hello! [/ h1]

We have been working on this update for a long time, and now the time has come to publish it!

Many of you have been following the development all this time - visiting our broadcasts, participating in discussions, sharing ideas. We want to thank you for your activity, and also remind you that our official website http://spacerift.ru has received an update in the form of a cool forum! Now you can participate in the development of the game there too :)

List of changes and innovations

Content
  • New weapon for light fighters: Pulse supercharger M1
  • New shield for combat corvettes
  • New 24 MW generator
  • New 48 MW generator
Social
  • Personal rating of the player from corporations. Now your actions affect the attitude of corporations towards you. A low reputation will provide you with problems in the form of an attempted total annihilation by the patrols. Good reputation will reward you with corporate bonuses
  • Player respawning now takes place at the nearest station in a sector where you are not a criminal
  • If you are a criminal, you can fix your reputation by paying a fine
  • Fixed a bug with the complete disappearance of the leader in the corporation, when the head leaves the corporation
Economic
  • The secondary market has been improved - now the goods, of which there are a lot in the market warehouse, are cheaper
  • Improved synchronization of prices in the market when trading
Player's property
  • The ships have a limitation on the power of the installed generator
  • Added logs of all transactions at player stations
  • Added animation for grabbing a container
  • Added the ability to pick up several containers at the same time
  • Container display range is now equal to your radar range
  • Work on fixing the problem with resetting game data (credits, experience)
  • Fixed a bug with the installation of unsuitable modules on modular ships
NPC
  • Added new effects for NPC ships
Quests
  • Fixed the contract window when passing the tutorial
  • Fixed a problem with escaping pirates in the contracts "Find and Destroy"
  • Fixed hanging subtitles
Optimization
  • Added LOD meshes for some ship models
  • Added a mechanism to optimize VFX and SFX with a large number of ships inсекторе
Physics
  • Balanced the number of containers when mining ore
  • Added option to disable camera vibration in settings
  • Fixed problem with damage from planets
UI
  • Added an alternative sight with overheating sensors (can be disabled in the settings)
  • Added fast movement of items to the warehouse and back while holding down the CTRL key
  • Improved notifications about receipts of credits, experience, etc.
World
  • Mined ore now lives less
  • In the first two minutes, only the player who knocked it out can pick up the item
  • Fixed sound of shots (when the sound comes from only one speaker)
  • Fixed blueprint for industrial lasers M2
  • Fixed a bug with displaying the generator when changing the module
  • Improved post-processing, lighting
  • Improved effects from shunting engines
  • Improved effects of explosions, debris from ships, etc.

Have a nice game!

