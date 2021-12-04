Update 1.1 (December 4, 2021)

Hello!
Here's the changelog for the 1.1, first update of //OVERDRIVE:
- ADD : 2 new prestige levels
- ADD : Some new LEGENDARY rewards
- ADD : "Back" button in game mode selection screen
- ADD : Tooltips that explain game mode
- MOD : Balancing tweaks
- MOD : Score calculation update
- MOD : "Permanent" indications on the rewards are removed in Marathon & Survive mode, as they are not kept after death in those game modes
- FIX : Pathfinding improvements. Some enemies shouldn't stay stuck when an other enemy is on the destination
- FIX : Shield enemies should no longer spawn on other enemies
- FIX : Some audio mix issues
- FIX : "Freeze" modifier could break the movements of certains enemies
Have a nice day!
Bastienre4.
