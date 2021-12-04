 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

// OVERDRIVE update for 4 December 2021

Update 1.1 (December 4, 2021)

Share · View all patches · Build 7828438 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Here's the changelog for the 1.1, first update of //OVERDRIVE:

  • ADD : 2 new prestige levels
  • ADD : Some new LEGENDARY rewards
  • ADD : "Back" button in game mode selection screen
  • ADD : Tooltips that explain game mode
  • MOD : Balancing tweaks
  • MOD : Score calculation update
  • MOD : "Permanent" indications on the rewards are removed in Marathon & Survive mode, as they are not kept after death in those game modes
  • FIX : Pathfinding improvements. Some enemies shouldn't stay stuck when an other enemy is on the destination
  • FIX : Shield enemies should no longer spawn on other enemies
  • FIX : Some audio mix issues
  • FIX : "Freeze" modifier could break the movements of certains enemies

Have a nice day!

Bastienre4.

Changed files in this update

// OVERDRIVE Content Depot 1784991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.