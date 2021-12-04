 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Automobilista 2 update for 4 December 2021

Small hotfix now Live

Share · View all patches · Build 7828264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small hotfix now with some minor fixes and bits that didn´t make it in time for release last night - build 19112, no change in version number as exe has remained the same.

Changelog:

  • Added F-USA Gen2 to Formula vehicle filter: Fixed F-USA Gen2 being incorrectly sorted in non-English languages
  • Corrected engine specs for F-USA cars in vehicle info
  • Adjusted tire wear rates for F-USA, F-V10 Gen1 & F-Ultimate tires
  • Slightly reduced ideal opearing window for F-USA tires
  • Adjusted AI suspension rates for Cadillac DPi, F-Ultimate, P1, GTE, GT3, GT4 class cars to minimise issues when running over curbs
  • Updated F-USA onboard sounds
  • Watkins Glen: Reworked marshal huts, added tall watchtowers, updated trackside cameras
  • Added cockpit antenna vibration to Swift 009c

Changed files in this update

Automobilista 2 Content Depot 1066891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.