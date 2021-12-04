Small hotfix now Live

Small hotfix now with some minor fixes and bits that didn´t make it in time for release last night - build 19112, no change in version number as exe has remained the same.
Changelog:
- Added F-USA Gen2 to Formula vehicle filter: Fixed F-USA Gen2 being incorrectly sorted in non-English languages
- Corrected engine specs for F-USA cars in vehicle info
- Adjusted tire wear rates for F-USA, F-V10 Gen1 & F-Ultimate tires
- Slightly reduced ideal opearing window for F-USA tires
- Adjusted AI suspension rates for Cadillac DPi, F-Ultimate, P1, GTE, GT3, GT4 class cars to minimise issues when running over curbs
- Updated F-USA onboard sounds
- Watkins Glen: Reworked marshal huts, added tall watchtowers, updated trackside cameras
- Added cockpit antenna vibration to Swift 009c
Changed files in this update