Game patch 1.2.16

Hey folks!
This patch fixes a couple of problems.
Version 1.2.16:
- fixed being able to interact with objects while picking up a body
- fixed one of the broken windows in 'Druggie Ghetto' being unclimbable
- fixed a rare crash related to removing objects from actors
- fixed a rare crash related to ammo pickups
Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!
You can also join the official Discord server!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
Changed files in this update