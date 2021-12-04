 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Intravenous update for 4 December 2021

Game patch 1.2.16

Share · View all patches · Build 7828247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks!

This patch fixes a couple of problems.

Version 1.2.16:

  • fixed being able to interact with objects while picking up a body
  • fixed one of the broken windows in 'Druggie Ghetto' being unclimbable
  • fixed a rare crash related to removing objects from actors
  • fixed a rare crash related to ammo pickups

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed files in this update

Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.