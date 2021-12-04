[EXPERIMENTAL] v2021.11.6

These changes only applies to the EXPERIMENTAL branch.
CHANGES
- Upgraded various internal packages
- Added a fallback text to the "Workshop" tab in the Inventory if a player have no mods installed. It is informing about how to get mods to get that part of the Inventory populated. It's currently not possible to localize it for the localization team as I have some more localization things and will wait for people to translate until there is a bit more
BUGS
- Fixed bug where custom sounds from mods was not unloaded properly, resulting in these "MasterAudio" errors
To get started making mods here is a perfect collection of useful links.
As of writing the EXPERIMENTAL branch holds mod support changes:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3092278281653654318
Changed depots in staging branch