Fireworks Mania update for 4 December 2021

[EXPERIMENTAL] v2021.11.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

These changes only applies to the EXPERIMENTAL branch.

CHANGES

  • Upgraded various internal packages
  • Added a fallback text to the "Workshop" tab in the Inventory if a player have no mods installed. It is informing about how to get mods to get that part of the Inventory populated. It's currently not possible to localize it for the localization team as I have some more localization things and will wait for people to translate until there is a bit more

BUGS

  • Fixed bug where custom sounds from mods was not unloaded properly, resulting in these "MasterAudio" errors

To get started making mods here is a perfect collection of useful links.

As of writing the EXPERIMENTAL branch holds mod support changes:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3092278281653654318

