Welcome To... Chichester 2 - Part II : No Extra Regrets For The Future update for 4 December 2021

Update

4 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this update, the in-game end credit animation has been update for Secret Scene #2

This will be the last update until the second part of that episode has been, which will be sometime after Feburary 2022

Changed files in this update

WTC 2/2 E Mac Depot 1547584
  • Loading history…
