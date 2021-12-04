In this update, the in-game end credit animation has been update for Secret Scene #2
This will be the last update until the second part of that episode has been, which will be sometime after Feburary 2022
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
In this update, the in-game end credit animation has been update for Secret Scene #2
This will be the last update until the second part of that episode has been, which will be sometime after Feburary 2022
Changed files in this update