2021/12/4 修复

View all patches · Build 7828145 · Last edited 4 December 2021 – 13:13:22 UTC
by Wendy
修复-御灵园升级信息导致游戏无法读档bug
功法bug暂未修复 大家先别打开功法列表查看旧功法
