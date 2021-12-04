 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 4 December 2021

2021/12/4 修复

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

修复-御灵园升级信息导致游戏无法读档bug

功法bug暂未修复 大家先别打开功法列表查看旧功法

