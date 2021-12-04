 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

WorldBox - God Simulator update for 4 December 2021

0.12.3 - steamY fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7828119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed: soft crash because of god finger and a few other small fixes
  • fixed: changed rate of blessing and curse given by Biomes
  • fixed: [PC] Some anti-virus tools were quarantining worldbox.exe for some reason - hopefully fixed this as well
  • fixed: [Linux] Inverted zooming on mouse scroll wheel
  • fixed: [Android] Fixed premium issues for people with a non-gregorian calendar ( E.g. Thai players )
  • changes: removed steam button on PC

Changed files in this update

WB Windows Depot 1206561
  • Loading history…
WB Linux Depot 1206562
  • Loading history…
WB macOS Depot 1206563
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.