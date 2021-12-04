- fixed: soft crash because of god finger and a few other small fixes
- fixed: changed rate of blessing and curse given by Biomes
- fixed: [PC] Some anti-virus tools were quarantining worldbox.exe for some reason - hopefully fixed this as well
- fixed: [Linux] Inverted zooming on mouse scroll wheel
- fixed: [Android] Fixed premium issues for people with a non-gregorian calendar ( E.g. Thai players )
- changes: removed steam button on PC
WorldBox - God Simulator update for 4 December 2021
0.12.3 - steamY fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
