- Fixed the rebinding screen
- Fixed multiple bugs with the rebinding, gamepad or keyboard/mouse.
- Fixed a bug where the on-screen icons of gamepad's buttons wouldn't be updated after a rebinding.
- Updated the settings screen to replace text by icons.
- Updated the Genie so they would not teleport after each hit, now teleport after the 3rd hit, this should make the fight faster overall.
- Fixed an issue with the matchmaking where it would launch a session as soon as enough people are waiting instead of waiting a bit for more people to join.
- Lowered the countdown before the game start from 60s to 40s
- Fixed an issue where some effects wouldn't appear for Player-Monsters. (spawn circles, rocks falling, genie's attacks..)
Dungeon Royale Playtest update for 4 December 2021
0.42c - Buttons rebind fixes & more fixes
