Dungeon Royale Playtest update for 4 December 2021

0.42c - Buttons rebind fixes & more fixes

Build 7828093

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the rebinding screen
  • Fixed multiple bugs with the rebinding, gamepad or keyboard/mouse.
  • Fixed a bug where the on-screen icons of gamepad's buttons wouldn't be updated after a rebinding.
  • Updated the settings screen to replace text by icons.
  • Updated the Genie so they would not teleport after each hit, now teleport after the 3rd hit, this should make the fight faster overall.
  • Fixed an issue with the matchmaking where it would launch a session as soon as enough people are waiting instead of waiting a bit for more people to join.
  • Lowered the countdown before the game start from 60s to 40s
  • Fixed an issue where some effects wouldn't appear for Player-Monsters. (spawn circles, rocks falling, genie's attacks..)

