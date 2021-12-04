Patch version 0.4.5b (Beta Branch)

This patch addresses some more bugs and feedback with the current beta. This will likely be the final beta branch patch before moving 0.4 to the stable branch, as the major issues with the build seem to have been worked out at this point. Thanks to everyone who has provided bug reports and gameplay feedback on the beta so far!
Changelog for version 0.4.5b
- Fixed skill "container" type skills not allowing the selection of subskills when affected by forced targeting effects like Taunt
- Fixed Jack's Rum relic's effect not showing affected attributes as green in battle status
- Fixed text still stating "endless loop" instead of "challenge level" in endless mode
- Reworked Living Snow fight somewhat to have a more even difficulty and strategic choices through the whole fight, rather than just nuking everyone in the final phase
- Redesigned "teleporter" ? encounters to no longer transport you across the map (this was rarely desirable, and could cause other problems)
- Added a new ? type encounter in Act 2
- Added option to view the final battle log after losing a mission
- Added handler for quest related steam achievements (these will be enabled when the build is uploaded to the stable branch)
Changed depots in beta branch