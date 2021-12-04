Ancient Cities v0.2.5.1 "Mesolithic buildings : Dismantle"

v0.2.5.1 Mesolithic buildings : Dismantle
CHANGES:
.0
- Building dismantle.
- Wooden benches.
- Inaccessibility mark for buildings.
- Beet plant and beetroot resource.
- New vegetation distribution system based on temperature and humidity.
- New tree species : Larch tree.
- New rivers : Ems, Weser, Gudena, Skjern, Llobregat, Ouse.
- New resource summary draggable window.
- Crafting and gathering production limit.
- Character behavior reporting improved.
- Clothing color variations.
- Current building resources listed in the tooltip.
- Camera navigation also uses cursor keys.
FIXES:
.1
- Dismantle issues.
- Some building locations too near the water.
.0
- Strip and crop should be done faster when using tools.
- Improved auto chopping & Cropping tasks to avoid not desired targets.
- Improved use of storage services when high demand.
- Fixed river displaying on global map.
- Loop behavior when picking very few resources.
- Canceling some behaviors causes frozen characters.
- Storage empty not working when deselecting resource.
- Automatic crop avoids non adult plants.
- Crafting orders fixed and improved.
- Sit services around some huts are clipping with objects.
- Honey load on humans not showing correctly.
- Fishers unloading resources too early.
- Hunting problems with animals by the map borders.
- Fixed resource vanishing when going to sleep.
- Out of range tasks not discarded but cost x2.
- Loop Pick&Drop when repairing storage buildings.
- Doubled stone axe durability and stone fine heaps density.
- Frozen individuals waiting in front of pits.
- Speak effect gain for adult males was too low.
- Paused button in groups is working again.
- Resource selection panel glitch when using < > Back & Front buttons.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
- Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
- Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.
PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.
- Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
- Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
- Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Next feature in www.ancient-cities.com/roadmap.php
HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?
If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.
