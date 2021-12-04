 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ancient Cities update for 4 December 2021

Ancient Cities v0.2.5.1 "Mesolithic buildings : Dismantle"

Share · View all patches · Build 7827908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.5.1 Mesolithic buildings : Dismantle

CHANGES:

.0

  • Building dismantle.
  • Wooden benches.
  • Inaccessibility mark for buildings.
  • Beet plant and beetroot resource.
  • New vegetation distribution system based on temperature and humidity.
  • New tree species : Larch tree.
  • New rivers : Ems, Weser, Gudena, Skjern, Llobregat, Ouse.
  • New resource summary draggable window.
  • Crafting and gathering production limit.
  • Character behavior reporting improved.
  • Clothing color variations.
  • Current building resources listed in the tooltip.
  • Camera navigation also uses cursor keys.

FIXES:

.1

  • Dismantle issues.
  • Some building locations too near the water.

.0

  • Strip and crop should be done faster when using tools.
  • Improved auto chopping & Cropping tasks to avoid not desired targets.
  • Improved use of storage services when high demand.
  • Fixed river displaying on global map.
  • Loop behavior when picking very few resources.
  • Canceling some behaviors causes frozen characters.
  • Storage empty not working when deselecting resource.
  • Automatic crop avoids non adult plants.
  • Crafting orders fixed and improved.
  • Sit services around some huts are clipping with objects.
  • Honey load on humans not showing correctly.
  • Fishers unloading resources too early.
  • Hunting problems with animals by the map borders.
  • Fixed resource vanishing when going to sleep.
  • Out of range tasks not discarded but cost x2.
  • Loop Pick&Drop when repairing storage buildings.
  • Doubled stone axe durability and stone fine heaps density.
  • Frozen individuals waiting in front of pits.
  • Speak effect gain for adult males was too low.
  • Paused button in groups is working again.
  • Resource selection panel glitch when using < > Back & Front buttons.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Rivers are not carved correctly in some locations.
  • Saved games could become obsolete after an update.
  • Temporary performance hiccups are expected when changing graphics settings.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

  • Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
  • Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
  • Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Next feature in www.ancient-cities.com/roadmap.php

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.

Changed files in this update

Ancient Cities Depot 667611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.