Casino Tycoon Simulator update for 4 December 2021

News

4 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added how to play

We are going to add more detailed how to play panel on next days.

But we had to add urgent topics for now because of the requests.

more updates are on the way...

Stay healthy, happy gamings <3

