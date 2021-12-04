 Skip to content

BioBots update for 4 December 2021

Update v1.04

Hello everyone!

Almost two weeks since the first release!

I have finished the new map "Train" and have prepared it for all three game modes.

With 4 different kinds of weather.







All previous maps are now unlocked by default

Thanks!

Have fun!

