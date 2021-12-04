Update v1.04

Hello everyone!
Almost two weeks since the first release!
I have finished the new map "Train" and have prepared it for all three game modes.
With 4 different kinds of weather.
All previous maps are now unlocked by default
Thanks!
Have fun!
