 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DarkHouse update for 4 December 2021

Patch 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7827471 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed spawn of items for the ceremony: now they do not spawn a second time when loading if they are already in our inventory.
  2. Removed the "Apply" button for items for the ceremony.
  3. Added a note from the guard and a cassette that shows the appearance of the Doctor in the clinic. The cassette can be viewed using a VHS player and TV.
  4. Added screamers.
  5. Added a classic rocking chair.
  6. Replaced some of the music.
  7. Fixed a moment with music in the menu when it did not decrease when trying to decrease it in the audio settings.
  8. Added subtitles to closed doors when trying to open them.

Changed files in this update

DarkHouse Content Depot 1827871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.