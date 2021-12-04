- Fixed spawn of items for the ceremony: now they do not spawn a second time when loading if they are already in our inventory.
- Removed the "Apply" button for items for the ceremony.
- Added a note from the guard and a cassette that shows the appearance of the Doctor in the clinic. The cassette can be viewed using a VHS player and TV.
- Added screamers.
- Added a classic rocking chair.
- Replaced some of the music.
- Fixed a moment with music in the menu when it did not decrease when trying to decrease it in the audio settings.
- Added subtitles to closed doors when trying to open them.
DarkHouse update for 4 December 2021
Patch 1.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update