Caves of Qud update for 4 December 2021

Feature Friday - December 3, 2021

December 3, 2021

202.100

  • Regen tanks no longer generate with drained capacitors.
  • Mechanical cherubim no longer spawn as psychic thralls.
  • Drinking algae or algal water now dehydrates you.
  • Kraken hired as guards no longer swallow things whole on the job. This change applies broadly to a whole range of disruptive creature behaviors.
  • Grit Gate doors that somehow failed to unlock when they should have now unlock at the beginning of A Call To Arms.
  • The wielder of [redacted] now wields it more reliably.
  • Statues now render on top of doors.
  • Fixed a bug that caused you to never stop being inspired to cook after cooking in the inspired state.
  • Fixed a bug that caused equipment-granting physical mutations to consume energy when you ranked them up.
  • Fixed a bug that caused stack overflow crashes in situations where several force fields interact.
  • Fixed a bug that caused a rare crash when looking at a psionic item.
  • Fixed some late game performance issues.
  • Fixed some inconsistent spellings of Kasaphescence.
  • Fixed a typo in unfinished sculpture.
  • [modding] Item mods added to Mods.xml now merge by part name.

