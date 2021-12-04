Feature Friday - December 3, 2021

202.100
- Regen tanks no longer generate with drained capacitors.
- Mechanical cherubim no longer spawn as psychic thralls.
- Drinking algae or algal water now dehydrates you.
- Kraken hired as guards no longer swallow things whole on the job. This change applies broadly to a whole range of disruptive creature behaviors.
- Grit Gate doors that somehow failed to unlock when they should have now unlock at the beginning of A Call To Arms.
- The wielder of [redacted] now wields it more reliably.
- Statues now render on top of doors.
- Fixed a bug that caused you to never stop being inspired to cook after cooking in the inspired state.
- Fixed a bug that caused equipment-granting physical mutations to consume energy when you ranked them up.
- Fixed a bug that caused stack overflow crashes in situations where several force fields interact.
- Fixed a bug that caused a rare crash when looking at a psionic item.
- Fixed some late game performance issues.
- Fixed some inconsistent spellings of Kasaphescence.
- Fixed a typo in unfinished sculpture.
- [modding] Item mods added to Mods.xml now merge by part name.
