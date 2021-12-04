Crash The Core - Bug Squashing Patch Update 1.0.4
- Fixed a Bug where you would draw a ‘Strike’ card each turn
- Fixed a Bug were tutorial tooltips would sometimes still be active during Missions
- Fixed Bug where ‘Chaos Portal’ summoned more than 5 Gadgets
- Fixed a Bug were Starter Gadgets occasionally had the wrong Durability/Cost on the card
- Fixed a Bug were Starter Summons would return to your deck before being destroyed/salvage
- Fixed a Bug were ‘Energy Converter’ did not expose the player’
- Changed Energy Axe so it Now Gives you 1 Energy Next turn goes 30 Damage and cost 2 Energy
- ‘Galaxy Pull’ Energy cost reduced from 5 to 3
- ‘Scrapy Guard’ changed to ‘Scrapy Shield’ and now has a per turn draw limit
Also, I wanted to say thank you for all the amazing support, bug reports, and kind reviews. I am very fortunate to have such a great player base!
