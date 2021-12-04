 Skip to content

Scuffed Tower Defense update for 4 December 2021

Even more patches from your favorite developer OTIS!

Share · View all patches · Build 7827120

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks, just continuing to work on the balancing of the game with then new vehicles added.

  • Updated RocketTower rockets to cause radial impact to all props / enemies when exploding
  • Added some lighting to first few maps to make it more obvious where to place initial walls for beginners
  • Added end of wave cash infusion (you get 10% bonus of what you saved during the round plus a set amount)
  • Added fire to vehicles when <20% health
  • Changed doge reward for some enemies
  • Started adding intros to more levels (Asteroid and Bridge)

