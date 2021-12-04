Even more patches from your favorite developer OTIS!

Hi folks, just continuing to work on the balancing of the game with then new vehicles added.
- Updated RocketTower rockets to cause radial impact to all props / enemies when exploding
- Added some lighting to first few maps to make it more obvious where to place initial walls for beginners
- Added end of wave cash infusion (you get 10% bonus of what you saved during the round plus a set amount)
- Added fire to vehicles when <20% health
- Changed doge reward for some enemies
- Started adding intros to more levels (Asteroid and Bridge)
