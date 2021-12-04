 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cereal Soup update for 4 December 2021

2.1.6- New Map System, UI Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 7826998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Experimenting with new map loader- Primordial should load faster- less lag
  • Damage indicator turns on much farther down the HP so it's less annoying when you've only lost a tiny bit of health
  • Player minimap icon is more visible now
  • In game UI has been shrunk down- not so terribly big and clunky
  • Essence teleportation system has been made much clearer for new players
  • Action menu clearer
  • Footsteps are quieter
  • Stamina system completely changed- Trot has been removed, you run until you reach max stamina and run faster infinitely, stopping your run will drain stamina back to 0.
  • Panting has been removed
  • Shift now toggles running on land on or off, still works as it used to when swimming and flying
  • Flight speeds up faster
  • Changes to character selection screen, now provides a preview image and short description of each species
  • Login screen is much cleaner

Fixes

  • Light is back to normal- sunny days are sunny
  • Dialogue, sniffing no longer crash the game
  • Potential fix to chat sticking
  • Chat status button toggles both windows now, not just the message input box
  • Action menu should work again
  • Initial rotation for all species when first loading in is set to proper speed
  • TOS text no longer invisible
  • Crafting items are now removed from slots when you close inventory or change character so it no longer stops working when you change characters
  • Events that cause max health to go up will also restore health to the new max
  • Player minimap dots will disappear when the player leaves
  • Young canis eyes are no longer both lefties
  • Suricate and any other animal editors that previously had issues should no longer cause them
  • Bug reporter no longer freezes character once closed
  • Seeky should work again
  • Daily challenges are back and working as usual again
  • Character selection screen theme (jungle, arctic, desert) now saves properly and loads in to your choice when you re-log
  • Zoom sensitivity option in Settings now properly saves and works
  • Minimap no longer zooms in and out with + and - (or whatever you keybound those buttons to)
  • Canis baby weight is no longer the opposite of adult

Known Bugs

  • Holes for caverns were not put in yet
  • Some objects might be floating above ground still in weird places, please report these!

Changed files in this update

CSWIN64 Depot 838901
  • Loading history…
CSWIN86 Depot 838902
  • Loading history…
CSMAC Depot 838903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.