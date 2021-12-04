2.1.6- New Map System, UI Changes

Changes
- Experimenting with new map loader- Primordial should load faster- less lag
- Damage indicator turns on much farther down the HP so it's less annoying when you've only lost a tiny bit of health
- Player minimap icon is more visible now
- In game UI has been shrunk down- not so terribly big and clunky
- Essence teleportation system has been made much clearer for new players
- Action menu clearer
- Footsteps are quieter
- Stamina system completely changed- Trot has been removed, you run until you reach max stamina and run faster infinitely, stopping your run will drain stamina back to 0.
- Panting has been removed
- Shift now toggles running on land on or off, still works as it used to when swimming and flying
- Flight speeds up faster
- Changes to character selection screen, now provides a preview image and short description of each species
- Login screen is much cleaner
Fixes
- Light is back to normal- sunny days are sunny
- Dialogue, sniffing no longer crash the game
- Potential fix to chat sticking
- Chat status button toggles both windows now, not just the message input box
- Action menu should work again
- Initial rotation for all species when first loading in is set to proper speed
- TOS text no longer invisible
- Crafting items are now removed from slots when you close inventory or change character so it no longer stops working when you change characters
- Events that cause max health to go up will also restore health to the new max
- Player minimap dots will disappear when the player leaves
- Young canis eyes are no longer both lefties
- Suricate and any other animal editors that previously had issues should no longer cause them
- Bug reporter no longer freezes character once closed
- Seeky should work again
- Daily challenges are back and working as usual again
- Character selection screen theme (jungle, arctic, desert) now saves properly and loads in to your choice when you re-log
- Zoom sensitivity option in Settings now properly saves and works
- Minimap no longer zooms in and out with + and - (or whatever you keybound those buttons to)
- Canis baby weight is no longer the opposite of adult
Known Bugs
- Holes for caverns were not put in yet
- Some objects might be floating above ground still in weird places, please report these!
