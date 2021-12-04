 Skip to content

Paper Planet update for 4 December 2021

Demo Patch 4

Share · View all patches · Build 7826952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Rebalanced red popcorn bullets to move faster, spawn in fewer numbers, and slow down more when they get close to your planet

-Changed tesla coil item color from yellow to blue

-Reduced cursed item spawnrate

-Reduced average curse length

-Made it so boss items will have their hitbox temporarily disabled on spawning

-Made it so bosses can no longer drop cursed items

-Reduced the number of bullets firework bullets spawn, and reduced their damage

-Pressing A or D on the main menu will now rotate the menu, and you can now click on the menu icons to get to their building faster

-Made some basic enemies slightly bigger

-Reduced HP of most basic enemies from 10 to 5

Changed files in this update

Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
  • Loading history…
