-Rebalanced red popcorn bullets to move faster, spawn in fewer numbers, and slow down more when they get close to your planet
-Changed tesla coil item color from yellow to blue
-Reduced cursed item spawnrate
-Reduced average curse length
-Made it so boss items will have their hitbox temporarily disabled on spawning
-Made it so bosses can no longer drop cursed items
-Reduced the number of bullets firework bullets spawn, and reduced their damage
-Pressing A or D on the main menu will now rotate the menu, and you can now click on the menu icons to get to their building faster
-Made some basic enemies slightly bigger
-Reduced HP of most basic enemies from 10 to 5
Paper Planet update for 4 December 2021
Demo Patch 4
-Rebalanced red popcorn bullets to move faster, spawn in fewer numbers, and slow down more when they get close to your planet
Changed files in this update