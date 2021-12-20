The major Winter Update is now live!

Hi Scouts! We're pleased to release our third major update to Cozy Grove! Here's a list of the highlights for the "Winter Update":
- The Winter Festival begins December 23rd and runs for 6 whole weeks. It includes: new snowfolk characters you can craft and speak to, special gifts you can make for some of your island friends, and lots of fun with snow!
- Most collection, crafting and storage UIs now have filters, to help you quickly find the item you’re looking for.
- When you buy a hint from Charlotte, you can now choose which quest to buy it for.
- The new Wishing Well now appears on fully-expanded islands. It allows you to buy the rarer recipes you might still be missing, if you can rustle up enough coin...
- New background music track.
- There is now one more tent upgrade (and 5th interior room) that can be purchased via Flamey.
- New "complete the pattern" minigame that spawns randomly in the world.
- Pandam now sells greens and roasted roots, in addition to his usual things.
- Clothing closet default size increased by 30. You can buy more space for it, too.
- Improvements to photography quests and hints to make them less confusing / difficult.
- Perishable items left on the ground inside your tent will no longer disappear over time.
- Bears will generally avoid wandering on top of hidden objects.
- Darla and Ms. Carouse will not request clothing that's awarded by a quest and thus not immediately obtainable.
- Blue clams once again give essence when you hit them with enough skips.
- When bears step in front of major landmarks (thus hiding them), the hidden landmarks will be slightly less transparent / more visible.
- Fixed issue that was causing Darla to give out more than the expected numbers of clothing items like tichels.
- Various performance improvements/optimizations.
- Various other bugfixes and minor improvements.
We have already started work on our Spring update. We'll share more details next year!
