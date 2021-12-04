Hotfix 1.0.3.87891

We are focused on being just as responsive as we were during the beta weekends now we have transitioned into a live game. We have big plans with what we want to do, but these require us to continue to fix the game and implement things - and we appreciate the community help in doing this.
Version 1.0.3.87891
- Fixed issue where the First Cohort Envirosuit or Fur Armor may displayed incorrectly during the skinning animation.
- Fixed issue with shadows being displayed incorrectly on the distant mountains.
- Fixed issue where some of the new foliage for wild crops could have their shadows display incorrectly at a distance.
- Fixed issue where some translated text was not displayed in the correct language.
- Reduced colour saturation on wild crops so they better blend in with their surroundings.
- Updated Fabricator recipe to reduce its overall cost.
- Updated setting descriptions to more clearly explain prerequisites for DLSS and FSR.
- Added Leather Backpack, a "G" Slot or backpack slot item that grants additional inventory slots and weight carry capacity. It also reduces the carry-weight of ores in your inventory. It is available at Tier 2 and crafted on the Textiles bench.
Changed files in this update