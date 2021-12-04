 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 4 December 2021

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6931669)

Team Fortress 2 update for 4 December 2021 · Build 7826689

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Updated the Festive Frames to add missing styles that don't hide the hat

  • Fixed backpack image for the Winter 2021 Cosmetic Key

  • Renamed Smissmas Swirl Unusual effect to Spiraling Lights

  • Updated Polar Forecast, Spiraling Lights, and Twisting Lights Unusual effects

  • Updated the Train of Thought

    • Fixed model issues
    • Added Genteel Smoke effect

  • Updated cp_altitude

    • Fixed a clipping exploit that allowed players to build out of bounds
    • Fixed a clipping exploit that allowed players to stand above BLU's first spawn
    • Fixed a rendering priority issue with a respawn visualizer in BLU's first spawn

  • Updated pl_coal_event

    • Fixed a clipping issue with a window
    • Fixed a displacement

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, and German

Items

  • Festive Frames Removed attribute visuals/player_bodygroups/hat 1
  • Festive Frames Removed attribute visuals/player_bodygroups/headphones 1
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/0/additional_hidden_bodygroups/hat with value of 1
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/0/additional_hidden_bodygroups/headphones with value of 1
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/1/additional_hidden_bodygroups/hat with value of 1
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/1/additional_hidden_bodygroups/headphones with value of 1
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/2/model_player_per_class/basename with value of models/workshop/player/items/all_class/dec21_festive_frames/dec21_festive_frames_%s.mdl
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/2/skin_red with value of 0
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/2/skin_blu with value of 1
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/2/name with value of #TF_dec21_festive_frames_style2
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/3/model_player_per_class/basename with value of models/workshop/player/items/all_class/dec21_festive_frames_style1/dec21_festive_frames_style1_%s.mdl
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/3/skin_red with value of 0
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/3/skin_blu with value of 1
  • Festive Frames Added new attribute visuals/styles/3/name with value of #TF_dec21_festive_frames_style3
  • Train Of Thought Added new attribute attributes/attach particle effect static/attribute_class with value of set_attached_particle_static
  • Train Of Thought Added new attribute attributes/attach particle effect static/value with value of 28

Changed files in this update

TF2 Client server shared Depot 441
  • Loading history…
