Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 6931669)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
Updated the Festive Frames to add missing styles that don't hide the hat
Fixed backpack image for the Winter 2021 Cosmetic Key
Renamed Smissmas Swirl Unusual effect to Spiraling Lights
Updated Polar Forecast, Spiraling Lights, and Twisting Lights Unusual effects
Updated the Train of Thought
- Fixed model issues
- Added Genteel Smoke effect
Updated cp_altitude
- Fixed a clipping exploit that allowed players to build out of bounds
- Fixed a clipping exploit that allowed players to stand above BLU's first spawn
- Fixed a rendering priority issue with a respawn visualizer in BLU's first spawn
Updated pl_coal_event
- Fixed a clipping issue with a window
- Fixed a displacement
