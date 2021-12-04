Update v 0.2.3

- Fix to avoid non progression issues.
- Can now collect plants while on horse.
- Can now open map with key (Default M).
- Game now auto saves after job complete or fail.
- Critters continue to make sound when running towards the player I.e. player is less likely to be surprised by an attack.
- Fix issue where ‘Use backpack to put away’ message remained on screen.
- Fix issue where dynamite and spear throw image remained on screen.
- Set default dawn time a little later.
- Modify Lucky Pennies job to add compass hint, and avoid issue with message remaining on screen.
- Can now shoot jumping Barra for cash reward.
- Length of Night is now decreased I.e. Time passes 3x faster at night relative to Day length.
- Reduce water requirement for crafting.
- Markers near croc eggs a bit more obvious.
- Minor UI changes.
- Landscape fixes.
NOTE : Doc is now not available after the Swarm job. No one knows where he’s gone.
All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.
Changed files in this update