焚魂之梦 update for 4 December 2021

2021年12月4日 RGL+代码修改

Build 7826603

增加了10个RGL的轮换boss

修改部分状态里的代码写法，还在测试有没有bug

焚魂之梦•史莱姆地下城•烤乳猪模拟器•KRZ大作 Content Depot 1547781
