Small Hotfix for 6.1a

This patch has a few small fixes and tweaks.
- Fixed an issue with the perfect 10/10 milestone
- Fixed few typos and formatting errors
- Set topic "City" to a great match with Everyone and a good match with Teen
I believe this tidies up any issues from the newest patch, next up I will be optimizing the games code removing any redundancy, optimizing math, and pushing a few functions from blueprints to c++ where necessary. Following the next optimization patch I intend to gather and prepare the games language for translation.
