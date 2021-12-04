 Skip to content

Game Dev Masters update for 4 December 2021

Small Hotfix for 6.1a

This patch has a few small fixes and tweaks.

  • Fixed an issue with the perfect 10/10 milestone
  • Fixed few typos and formatting errors
  • Set topic "City" to a great match with Everyone and a good match with Teen

I believe this tidies up any issues from the newest patch, next up I will be optimizing the games code removing any redundancy, optimizing math, and pushing a few functions from blueprints to c++ where necessary. Following the next optimization patch I intend to gather and prepare the games language for translation.

