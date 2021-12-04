Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.357

Bug Fixes and Minor Improvements
- Now works correctly on M1 Macs
- Fixed a problem where it would let you play Infrastructure when you couldn't
- Can now select a target hex near the bottom of a screen when playing a card
- Should no longer be easy to accidentally play cards when trying to destroy them
- Improved analytics and error collection
- Many other minor fixes
Known Bugs
- Cannot start a manually created multiplayer game. Can still use the "Find Game" option to use matchmaking
Changed files in this update