Hexarchy update for 4 December 2021

Hexarchy Alpha Update 0.357

Build 7826322

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes and Minor Improvements

  • Now works correctly on M1 Macs
  • Fixed a problem where it would let you play Infrastructure when you couldn't
  • Can now select a target hex near the bottom of a screen when playing a card
  • Should no longer be easy to accidentally play cards when trying to destroy them
  • Improved analytics and error collection
  • Many other minor fixes

Known Bugs

  • Cannot start a manually created multiplayer game. Can still use the "Find Game" option to use matchmaking

