Flamebreak update for 4 December 2021

Flamebreak 1.5.5

Build 7826288

[1.5.5]

Changed

  • When using a controller with auto targeting:
  • Faerie blink, and Apparition stone will blink to your target if you're not walking (pushing the left joystick or d-pad in a direction).
  • Cyclone will pull enemies to your target if you're not walking (pushing the left joystick or d-pad in a direction).
  • Telekinesis will throw the enemy to your target if you're not walking (pushing the left joystick or d-pad in a direction).
  • Disabled controller activation when moving a joystick. You now have to press a button on the controller to activate it.
  • Some controllers send phantom axis movements.

