Flamebreak 1.5.5

[1.5.5]
Changed
- When using a controller with auto targeting:
- Faerie blink, and Apparition stone will blink to your target if you're not walking (pushing the left joystick or d-pad in a direction).
- Cyclone will pull enemies to your target if you're not walking (pushing the left joystick or d-pad in a direction).
- Telekinesis will throw the enemy to your target if you're not walking (pushing the left joystick or d-pad in a direction).
- Disabled controller activation when moving a joystick. You now have to press a button on the controller to activate it.
- Some controllers send phantom axis movements.
