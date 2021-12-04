 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Park Life update for 4 December 2021

Hotfix!

Share · View all patches · Build 7826286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Shopping bug fixed

  • Making Bug fixed

  • Box Drop method changed

  • increase Drop Item weight

  • Now Jissoumeat type and Common Food types are different at their effect.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Park Life Content Depot 1794621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.