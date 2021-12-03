 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Miasma: Citizens of Free Thought update for 3 December 2021

Update Notes for 3rd December, 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7826020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I fixed an odd issue with Windows scaling - if your monitor was set to anything other than 100% display scaling, you could experience blurry graphics or too-large window sizes. This has now been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Miasma Win x64 Depot 1771341
  • Loading history…
Miasma Win x86 Depot 1771342
  • Loading history…
Miasma MacOS Depot 1771343
  • Loading history…
Miasma Linux Depot 1771344
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.