THE SEEKERS UPDATE PART #4-2

A condensed hotpatch including some improvements to some of the games new systems. The following fixes/changes have been implemented.
- Adjustments to weapon swap animations to make them faster for smoother combat transitions.
- Fixes to dialogue for temporary companions that arrive from random encounter events.
- Random events now spawn with a notification and the target of the event only spawn after speaking with the npc.
- Zoomed out the camera further to improve combat visibility and make things less claustrophobic.
- Increased the stats of some field bosses to make them more challenging at earlier levels.
Looking forward to feedback on these changes and excited to begin working immediately on the next big update.
