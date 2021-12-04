 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Bakemono update for 4 December 2021

Tutorial Update and Grab Toggle

Share · View all patches · Build 7825878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tutorial Update :

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

T3_B38_Pilot Lock

Added Toggle :

1.Trigger Press

2.Grip Grab

3.Grab and Hold

to Pause Menu ( Left Touchpad )

To Main and Demo Branch

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Changed files in this update

Bakemono Content Depot 1180651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.