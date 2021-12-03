 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 3 December 2021

Version 0.5721 Alpha

Gold Hunter update for 3 December 2021

Version 0.5721 Alpha

Level Design

■ Added information for christmas event to objects "billboards"

■ Added object "tv" with information for christmas event at the store

Functionality

■ Added camera movement for vehicle "snowmobile01"

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with pickup item "goldnugget"

■ Fixed error with footstep sounds, if entering a building

■ Fixed error with interaction, if camera shaking off

■ Fixed error with toggle ghost item for item "highbanker01"

■ Fixed error with toggle ghost item for item "washingplantportable01"

■ Fixed error with for christmas calendar, if you receive a vehicle

Improvements

■ Improved performance for snow trails

