Version 0.5721 Alpha

Level Design
■ Added information for christmas event to objects "billboards"
■ Added object "tv" with information for christmas event at the store
Functionality
■ Added camera movement for vehicle "snowmobile01"
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with pickup item "goldnugget"
■ Fixed error with footstep sounds, if entering a building
■ Fixed error with interaction, if camera shaking off
■ Fixed error with toggle ghost item for item "highbanker01"
■ Fixed error with toggle ghost item for item "washingplantportable01"
■ Fixed error with for christmas calendar, if you receive a vehicle
Improvements
■ Improved performance for snow trails
