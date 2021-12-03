- Fixed 2-F music not playing when entering the level
- Fixed 2-F music not stopping after exiting the level
- Fixed missing texture in sector 05
- Fixed Train & Boss titles not displaying the correct title
- Fixed new player skin not showing on train character
- Fixed door trigger secret n3 (sector 04) not visible due to the lighting
- Missing decorative wall added in sector 03
Evasilix update for 3 December 2021
Update notes for v1.0.1.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update