Evasilix update for 3 December 2021

Update notes for v1.0.1.7

Update notes for 3 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed 2-F music not playing when entering the level
  • Fixed 2-F music not stopping after exiting the level
  • Fixed missing texture in sector 05
  • Fixed Train & Boss titles not displaying the correct title
  • Fixed new player skin not showing on train character
  • Fixed door trigger secret n3 (sector 04) not visible due to the lighting
  • Missing decorative wall added in sector 03

